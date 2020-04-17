Businesses give back to Fort Smith healthcare workers

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Businesses and non-profit organizations are teaming up to feed healthcare workers in Fort Smith.

Members of Girls Inc., the Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club, and a real estate agency are partnering to give back during the health crisis.

They’re also collecting cards as another way to show their appreciation.

“We had one of our key team members on our construction team diagnosed with this and it’s basically our way of saying thank you to him,” Meadows Properties President, Joseph Meadows said.

“Hopefully these cue cards can bring a smile to their face, a little bit of joy during their workday,” Girls Inc. Executive Director, Amanda Daniels said.

They hope to pass out the cards this weekend.