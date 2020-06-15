Businesses immune from lawsuits if employees get COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Businesses will be immune from lawsuits if employees get sick with COVID-19.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced he will provide liability protection for businesses through executive order.

The immunity will apply to businesses only if they are following public health directives.

“There were various concerns, various viewpoints raised with regard to should we be called into a session at this particular point in time, and in light of that we worked with the governor’s office,” said Rep. Matthew Shepherd, (R) District 6, speaker of the house.

This order will be in effect until the public health emergency is lifted.

Shepherd said the legislature supported the idea.