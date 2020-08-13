Businesses, local officials send thank you videos to teachers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As schools get ready to welcome back students, a group of volunteers showing its appreciation virtually to teachers across Washington County.

The Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce gathered well-wishers from local businesses and officers from the Fayetteville Police Department to the Town Center Plaza to record a thank you message.

Commerce President Steve Clark says events like this shows how much the community supports what teachers do.

“We can’t do it like we used to, but we found a new way to let you know as teachers we have the utmost respect and the utmost of appreciation for the difference that you make and we wanted to make sure you heard that teachers,” said Steve Clark, President/CEO, Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce.

Clark says the commerce will gather volunteers to drive by schools next week to show its appreciation in person from a safe distance.