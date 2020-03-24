Businesses looking to hire amid COVID-19 pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There are many businesses looking to hire people to fill high-demand jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dollar General plans to nearly double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April.

CVS also plans to immediately fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary positions across the country. Positions will include store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees and member/customer service professionals. CVS will also pay bonuses to employees who are required to be at CVS facilities to assist patients and customers in this time of unprecedented need.

Amazon announced they will need to hire thousands of workers to handle all the deliveries for everyone staying at home. These jobs range from $15 to $17 an hour. Those who are interested in applying can learn more online.

Meijer said it’s hiring stocking and warehouse members as well as cashiers to help with the high demand for groceries and other household goods. These jobs range $10 to $12 an hour.

Walmart says it plans to hire 500 truck drivers to meet demand from its e-commerce business.

In a Facebook post, SpartanNash said it’s looking for temporary associates for all its locations and departments. Those who are interested can apply online.



Samaritas is hiring caregivers who are needed during the COVID-19 outbreak, while GrubHub is looking for delivery drivers.

The following companies are also urgently hiring:

The hiring spree comes as many service industry workers are looking for new sources of income due to many businesses having to close for weeks to avoid the spread of COVID-19.