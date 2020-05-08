Businesses making plans for Mother’s Day amid COVID-19 pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mother’s Day will look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and several businesses in our area will be impacted.

Owner of ZuZu’s Petals in Fayetteville, Cindy Stevenson said Mother’s Day is normally overshadowed with graduation events, baby showers, weddings, and end of the year college events, but that’s not the case this year.

Not only are there fewer events, the type of purchased products is different from previous years. For example, ZuZu’s usually sells a lot of corsages and pink flowers around this time, but now people are mainly buying more vibrant flowers as a way to brighten moods.

Since people don’t want to spend money on events they don’t know are going to happen, Stevenson doesn’t know what the rest of the year will look like for her small business. But she said she choosing to be optimistic.

“In my mind I plan on not ever recovering those events,” Stevenson said. “We’re just trying to focus on what can we do to get through it. And if they do come back, great.”

Like flowers, chocolate is a popular Mother’s Day gift and a local chocolate shop owner said his business has also been impacted by the pandemic.

Preston Stewart is the owner of Markham & Fitz in Bentonville and said Mother’s Day is one of the biggest days of the year.

He said the shop offers classes like chocolate bar making or bonbon decorating, which are usually popular Mother’s Day gifts, but doors are still closed and will be for a few more weeks. However, for anyone still still looking for a gift, curbside pickup and delivery options are available.