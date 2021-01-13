Butterball to expand Northwest Arkansas facilities, add 360 new jobs

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Butterball announced on Wednesday that it is investing a combined $8.7 million and creating a total of 360 new jobs within three years at two processing facilities in Northwest Arkansas.

The expansion will include a $4.7 million investment in Ozark, creating 160 jobs, and a $4 million investment in Huntsville, adding 200 new jobs.

“This is a great day for Northwest Arkansas,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson. “Butterball has chosen to expand not just one – but two – Arkansas facilities. The trust that they have placed in our workforce and business climate is a great testament to the hard work and dedication of our state and these two communities.”

At the Ozark facility, Butterball produces pre-packaged fresh and frozen whole turkeys. In Huntsville, the plant produces prepackaged fresh, frozen, and cooked whole turkeys; turkey breasts and roasts; and prepackaged bone-in tray pack turkey products, according to a Butterball news release on Wednesday.

Butterball has a third processing facility in Jonesboro as well as feed mills in Yellville and Alix.