Butterfield Trail Village retirees share encouragement with Class of 2020 seniors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Residents of Butterfield Trail Village may be enjoying their retirement years, but they still have vivid memories of how it felt to work for years to earn a high school or college diploma.

Recognizing the disappointment felt by so many members of the Class of 2020 who will not get to fully experience the senior celebrations and commencement they earned, a group at Butterfield residents shared advice for the future for the younger generation.

The words and photographs from Butterfield residents have been compiled into a Facebook post:

“Congratulations 2020 graduates. I think you win the prize for the most unusual school graduations ever! For words of wisdom, remember to not worry about what other people think, and when you are wronged, don’t let anyone live in your head rent free. Our best wishes to all of you in your future endeavors.” —Judy and Marvin Higginbottom



“Be yourself. Don’t try to be someone else. Be honest, be kind, be truthful, be respectful and thank your parents for everything they did to help you reach this milestone.” —Valerie Harlan



“Congratulations and good luck! We have faith that you will meet the challenge of making the world a better place.” —Kurt and Gene Tweraser



“Congratulations to the Class of 2020. All our children have graduated from Fayetteville High School and the University of Arkansas. Our words of encouragement are, ‘Be sure to be a thankful person for the preparation for life given by the faculty who worked with you.’” —Sally and John King



“A favorite quote for me is from Mark Twain: ‘The secret of getting ahead is getting started.’ It speaks well for students embarking on any path.” —Debbie Santeford



“Congratulations 2020 graduates!! Remember: Never Quit. Never Give Up.” —Phyllis and Doug Rye



“Make new friends throughout your life and cherish the ones you make.” —Ann Marie Ziegler



“To all the 2020 graduates: Although it is a great disappointment, you 2020 graduates are unique in that graduation ceremonies are cancelled due to the coronavirus. No other (so far) class can say that. It makes you “historic.” How wonderful! Congratulations! Very best wishes to you all. Hear our virtual applause as you walk down the virtual aisle. You have done well. The future awaits you. Do your best.” —Nancy Fogel (Class of 1952, Glens Falls, NY, High School)



“Congratulations seniors! I’ve shared a picture from my senior prom in May 1957…something you won’t get to enjoy, but it’s never too late! My advice for a successful life is to learn to be the REAL, you but realize that change is a continuing part of life, so don’t be discouraged. You can do it!” —Nancy Garner



“’Make new friends, but keep the old. One is silver and the other gold!’ I have NO idea who said this first…. but it is GOOD!!!” —Ginger Crippen



“My words of wisdom would be to not be afraid to risk trying new things.” —Nancy Mays

“Congrats to the Graduates and prayers for your future. Words I have given my grandchildren: When you don’t know what to do, move slowly, breathe deeply and lean on God.” —Martha Westburg



“Graduation is a very special milestone in everyone’s life, whether that be elementary school through graduate school, and this year it will be completely different from any year! What a story to tell your children and grandchildren in the future. As you continue your education, start a new job or start your own business, remember, ‘The happiness of your life depends on the quality of your thoughts.’ Congratulations to all of you.” —Georgia Thompson



“Let your life speak.” —Ann Henry



“Be Kind, everyone you meet has a battle.” —Phoebe Goodwin



“You represent a passage into a new life. A life full of challenges and love. You will share your talents and expertise with many. When you walk through this new world you will be followed by your successful completion of High School. This verse has been my help all through life: ‘When you pass through the waters I will be with you, and through the rivers they shall not overflow you. When you walk through the fire, you shall not be burned, nor shall the flame consume you.’ Isaiah 43” —Pat A. Moore with love



“Congratulations to all you graduates. Try your best to be kind to everyone.” —Max and Claire Sutton



“You will go down in history. The Class of 2020 will be famous. Congratulations to you.” —Penny Culver