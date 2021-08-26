Butterfield Trail Village to require employees to get vaccinated

Nurse standing by elderly woman sitting on wheelchair. Caregiver and disabled senior female are looking through window. They are in bedroom.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville senior living community will require all of its full-time and part-time employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment, effective November 1, 2021.

Butterfield Trail Village announced the move on Thursday, saying staff have received official written notice of the new policy and will have “ample time to receive vaccinations at work or with the healthcare provider of their choice to meet the stated deadline.”

“We feel an enormous sense of responsibility to do all we can to protect the health and safety of every one of our residents and staff members,” said chief executive officer Quintin Trammell. “Many who live at Butterfield have underlying medical conditions, and we know a fully vaccinated staff is the best possible defense we have to fight the Covid-19 virus and its variants within our own walls.”

The policy also requires all Butterfield employees to maintain the status of “fully vaccinated,” including receiving booster shots or additional vaccines as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Butterfield is home to approximately 400 people, most residing in a private independent living setting. Other campus locations are dedicated to providing assisted living, memory care or long-term nursing support for those who require focused medical attention.

The nursing home plans to host an in-person meeting for all employees impacted by the policy to review deadlines, offer education about the vaccine, and address questions.

“We have been closely observing recent trends in both the healthcare and senior living industries, while reviewing recommendations from state and national public health authorities on a daily basis. It is clear to Butterfield leadership that a fully vaccinated team is the best way to maintain a safe, productive workplace during and beyond the pandemic,” said Tyler Masters, director of human resources.