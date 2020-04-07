BuzzFeed highlights Arkansans not social distancing

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:
hiking_-2068690488468616385

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — BuzzFeed posted an article on April 5 highlighting Arkansans who are not social distancing.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson encouraged Arkansans to practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

However, people are continuing to visit businesses like state parks, tanning salons, and home improvement stores.

At the time the article was written, Awaken Church was still conducting in-person services.

A Little Rock school had football practice.

Arkansas residents urged Hutchinson to issue a shelter-in-place order.

Click here for the full BuzzFeed article.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories