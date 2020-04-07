BuzzFeed highlights Arkansans not social distancing

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — BuzzFeed posted an article on April 5 highlighting Arkansans who are not social distancing.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson encouraged Arkansans to practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

However, people are continuing to visit businesses like state parks, tanning salons, and home improvement stores.

At the time the article was written, Awaken Church was still conducting in-person services.

A Little Rock school had football practice.

Arkansas residents urged Hutchinson to issue a shelter-in-place order.

Click here for the full BuzzFeed article.