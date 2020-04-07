BuzzFeed highlights Arkansans not social distancing

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — BuzzFeed posted an article on April 5 highlighting Arkansans who are not social distancing.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson encouraged Arkansans to practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.
However, people are continuing to visit businesses like state parks, tanning salons, and home improvement stores.
At the time the article was written, Awaken Church was still conducting in-person services.
A Little Rock school had football practice.
Arkansas residents urged Hutchinson to issue a shelter-in-place order.
Click here for the full BuzzFeed article.