BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bella Vista Fire Department Chief Steve Sims invites Bella Vista residents for a presentation and casual discussion about fire safety inside and outside the home.

According to a press release from the city, the event is set for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28 at Bella Vista Public Library, 11 Dickens Place.

“The heavily wooded nature of Bella Vista creates a unique fire threat for the residents here, especially during the fall and winter months,” Sims said. “It is important they know what these threats are and how to mitigate them.”

Topics discussed will include maintaining a safe perimeter around the home by clearing leaves, dangerous trees and other debris, as well as how to safely burn yard waste materials. The cooperation of residents and proper maintenance of residential properties can help reduce the risk of fire that could be damaging to their homes and others, Sims said.

Fire Department personnel will also be present to discuss the proper use of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, holiday fire safety and how to safely prepare your home to be heated during the colder months.

For questions or more information, call the Fire Department at 479-855-8249.