C-130 at Arkansas Air and Military Museum almost ready for visitors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A piece of military history is almost ready for visitors.

The C-130 at the Arkansas Air and Military Museum is on a new concrete pad, and will soon have electricity running to it.

C-130’s were originally developed in the 1950s as a medevac, troop, and cargo transport plane.

The museum has worked for about a year now to preserve the plane, and eventually they’ll be able to open and close the back ramp and let visitors tour the inside.

Laci Shuffield, museum director at Arkansas Air and Military Museum said “We were really trying to preserve this aircraft a lot better since it is kind of the mascot of Arkansas when it comes to military.”

There’s still some more electrical work to be done, so the C-130 will be closed until next week.

