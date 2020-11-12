CACHE announces ‘ARt Connect’ professional development cohort

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE) announces the launch of its inaugural ARt Connect professional development program and its cohort of local arts and culture organizations.

CACHE developed the two-year organizational development program in partnership with Mid-America Arts Alliance.

More than 15 organizations applied to be part of the initial cohort, and the following organizations were selected:

–Art Ventures

–Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese

–Arkansas Public Theatre

–Latin Art Organization of Arkansas

–Mount Sequoyah

–Music Moves

–NWA Ballet Theatre

–Open Mouth Reading Series

–Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation

–Teen Action and Support Center

Participating organizations will work with a professional development coach to address governance, finance, and community engagement.

They will have access to monthly workshops on these topics with their cohort as well as regular mentorship to support their organization’s growth and development.

Funding for CACHE comes from the Northwest Arkansas Council with support from the Walmart Foundation.