SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On February 7, Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE) announced the launch of the Creative Exchange Fund (CXF), a one year multi-faceted programming initiative designed to activate the Springdale creative hub, 214, as a community-led destination by promoting professional performing artists, artist residencies, curatorial opportunities, and music ecosystem development.

Located at 214 South Main in downtown Springdale, 214 is a 25,000 square foot multi-functional venue. According to a press release, CACHE is “rejuvenating the space as a creative hub and flagship destination for artist development, creative production, and public engagement.”

The Creative Exchange Fund will support the creation of 80 activations in 2022-2023 and is funded through a grant from the Tyson Family Foundation.

The energy of Downtown Springdale is magnetic, and it’s a privilege to be able to contribute to that. We learned so much from the creative community over the last year, and it’s been inspiring to engage in conversation about what’s next. With the help of our downtown Springdale community and organizations like CACHE, exciting things are happening. We hope this fund emphasizes Springdale’s vibrancy, while encouraging an ever-evolving, always-welcoming, safe space for all. Olivia Tyson, President of the Tyson Family Foundation

CXF will invest in local creative production capabilities and skill sets by subsidizing artist time, access to space, and professional development resources through a series of five funding opportunities:

CXF: Producers: 10 awards, $2,500 each. This fund will support original live events that will occupy the greater 214 campus. Emergent and professional event producers are invited to create bold, community-driven projects that engage the Springdale community and broader NWA region.

CXF: The Platform: 2 awards, $15,000 each. Artists, performers and event producers from across the region are invited to propose a one time program to be hosted on the main stage at 214. This grant will empower artists by providing subsidized rehearsal and performance space; minimizing production costs while increasing critical public exposure.

CXF: Mixtape Music Series: 20 awards up to $1,500 each. Emerging, undiscovered, and established performing musicians from across the region within all genres of music are welcome and encouraged to apply. This live music series promises to deliver a DIY show vibe that provides a reliable, all-ages venue for monthly music events. The selected cohort of musicians will receive mentorship and skill building around artistry, performance, brand development, and beyond.

CXF: 214 Artist Residencies: 4 awards per quarter, $3,000 each. This program will provide a total of 16 visual artists complimentary studio space for a six-week term. Selected artists will be provided with creative work space and will be asked to host one public workshop and one open studio or exhibition.

CXF: Call for Curators: 8 awards, $4,500 each. This fund will support innovative, experimental, resourceful, and community-responsive curatorial approaches for aspiring and established curators. With access to indoor and outdoor exhibition space at 214, this opportunity will spark innovative dialogue by creating new platforms for artists and curators to experiment and exchange ideas.

All practicing creatives, artists, non-profit organizations, and for-profit creative collectives are eligible to apply for CXF funds. Interested artists/organizations are encouraged to attend support sessions via Zoom and an in-person site tour of 214 in February. Applications are open until March 14, 2022, and successful applicants will be notified in May.

Project proposals will be reviewed by a panel consisting of members from the 214 Advisory Committee and Leadership Council, CACHE Staff, and representatives of the Tyson Family Foundation.

For more information about the program, upcoming information sessions and to apply, click here.