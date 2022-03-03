BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange, in partnership with local and regional artists and organizations, is hosting three spring activations at CACHE Studios, a press release announced.

The activations, in partnership with Runway Group, Blue Crane, and WPPG, are looking to foster a strong neighborhood identity and energy around creativity, entrepreneurship, play, spontaneity and community, the release said.

The first activation, coming in late March, will feature a curated event titled “It’s in the Air,” which tells the story of pioneering artists in Arkansas music history through jazz, gospel, rock, and blues-inspired in two musical sets. Artists Yuni Wa and Rodney Block will perform at the Studios on March 26 from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Music starts at 7:30 p.m.

For the second activation, on April 30, Fifth Market will collaborate with CACHE and Airship Coffee and host a large-scale outdoor Spring Market consisting of over 70 local makers, artists, florists, vintage collectors, and small businesses for one inspired afternoon of food, art and entertainment, running from 2-7 p.m. In addition, a collective of CACHE Studios Artists in Residence will host and perform a musical event from 7-9 p.m.

In addition to these two free events, Fort smith artist Jeffry Cantu will create a large-scale outdoor public artwork titled “The Shape of Rhombus and Colors From Motion,” featuring artwork woven into the newly installed fence situated adjacent to CACHE Studios.

“What has inspired me is the rhythm and balance of using a certain shape (rhombus) to create forms which are highlighted by the colors that generate motion in this outdoor installation. It’s exciting because you can use different modes of movement such as walking, running, riding a bike, car, or anything to view the work in multiple different ways. I hope the viewer enjoys the escape from everyday life when they experience it,” says Cantu.

The release notes Open Studios will be available from March 26 and April 30 for the public to engage with the current artists-in-residence at CACHE.