Cadence Academy launches new distanced learning program

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A local preschool is opening up its center to give you one less thing to worry about this upcoming school year.

Cadence Academy’s locations in Bentonville, Rogers and Fayetteville will be starting a “distanced learning program” for elementary school students. It will offer services from in-person instruction to after-school care.

The program will offer a classroom setting with no more than 12 students per class with a teacher on sight at all times to help students stay focused and provide guidance.

Some parents love the idea, saying they’re grateful for the new opportunities. Others worry about how the program will work with different grade levels, but are still open to explore the idea.

In addition to instruction, the program also serves as an aftercare program for students to be supervised until parents are off work.

Academy administrators say they plan to offer the program until the need runs out. In the meantime, they will do regular temperature checks, curbside drop off and will require masks to ensure your child stays as safe as possible.

Cadence has added information related to COVID-19 questions on their website.

