BOONE COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On April 19, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, expressed support for the removal of a Confederate monument and flag from outside a courthouse in Boone County.

In response to community concerns, Boone County officials released the following statement regarding the monument: “We must learn from our history, or else we are bound to repeat it. If we want to continue to improve race relations, we must be diligent in seeking understanding and respect for each race, their differences, and their history.”

“A monument and a flag representing the traitors who defended slavery do not deserve a place of honor outside a facility that must provide justice for a diverse community,” said CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper. “We call on leaders in Boone County and nationwide to remove all monuments and symbols honoring the legacy of the traitorous, white supremacist Confederacy.”

The monument has been in place since the mid-1980s to commemorate local civil war history and fallen Confederate soldiers.