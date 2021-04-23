California governor seeks ban on new fracking by 2024

California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers his State of the State address from Dodger Stadium Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he wants to ban fracking in the state by 2024 and halt all oil extraction by 2045.

Newsom made the announcement Friday.

A ban on fracking failed to pass the state Legislature last week. Fracking is short for hydraulic fracturing, a process for extracting oil embedded deep underground.

Environmental advocates oppose it, citing its harm to the environment and public health. California would be the largest oil-producing state to ban fracking.

Last year, Newsom ordered regulators to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars in the state by 2035.