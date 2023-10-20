BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Gravette woman has been arrested after a call about loose pigs eating a neighbor’s pumpkins led police to find malnourished animals on her property.

Marian Martha Ruesink, 59, was booked into the Benton County jail on Oct. 17 for one count of criminal mischief, four counts of animal cruelty and five counts of violating city animal ordinances.

An affidavit says that on Sept. 21, a code enforcement officer with the City of Gravette contacted police regarding loose pigs.

The code enforcement officer told police that while she was doing a fence check on Ruesink’s property, she observed four pigs in a neighbor’s garden eating pumpkins.

The affidavit says that this is not the first incident with Ruesink’s pigs being on neighboring property.

The code enforcement officer took pictures of the pigs eating and sent them to police. When a police officer arrived, they observed four pigs and a goat on a neighbor’s property. The pigs matched the picture that the code enforcement officer took.

“It is apparent that the animals have the ability to leave Marian Ruesink’s property at will,” the affidavit said.

Police searched Ruesink’s property and observed her daughter outside a travel trailer attempting to hide. She eventually agreed to get her mother for police before entering the trailer.

While police waited to speak with Ruesink, they counted 41 goats, six sheep, four horses, three cows and six dogs on her property.

The affidavit said that four of the dogs appeared to be malnourished, with ribs and hip bones showing.

Ruesink did not come out to speak to police and was arrested on Oct. 17.