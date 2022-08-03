The modern acoustic guitar is descended from a long historical line of stringed instruments, including the lute, lyre, gittern and vihuela.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Musicians will have a chance to shine in Little Rock in September.

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership has put a call out for musicians for its Food Truck Festival Sept. 11.

The Sunday event, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., will take place between 3rd and 8th streets on Main Street in the city. The music performance area will include several blocks on Capitol Avenue.

Musicians are expected to bring their own equipment, including amplifier, microphones, tip jar, any CDs for sale, etc. The Partnership recommends bringing a long extension cord but does not guarantee electrical service to an assigned location.

Performance location will be assigned a week prior to the festival. Entertainers will receive an e-packet with information, including directions to their location.

Those interested in making music during the festival should apply with the Downtown Partnership.