‘Call of Duty’ has most trolls, most toxic chat, online gaming survey says

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A recent study by solitaired.com polled 1,202 online gamers “to better understand the experience of playing online multiplayer games like Fortnite, Minecraft, and Call of Duty.”

Most of the questions focused on “what kind of vibe defines different gaming communities,” with Call of Duty: Warzone taking the top spot in multiple undesirable categories, including “Most Trolls,” “Most Try-hards” and “Most Toxic Chat.” The first person shooter from Activision was also voted “Most Intense” and “Most Skillful.”

Minecraft was noted for having the most helpful players and the most honorable gameplay environment, as well as taking the crown for “Favorite Multiplayer Game.”

According to USA Today, two-thirds of Americans play video games. During the pandemic, games bore an outsized burden, as they were one of the few ways people could socialize safely—83 percent of gamers say that gaming helped them cope with isolation during the past two years.

It is now common for real-life friendships to come from online gaming. Of the gamers polled, 43 percent say they have close friends they met through gaming.

Solitaired.com reports that they surveyed surveyed 1,202 Americans who regularly play online multiplayer video games. Respondents were 49 percent male, 47 percent female, and four percent non-binary. Ages ranged from 18 to 64, with an average age of 30 years old.

