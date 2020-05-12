Calling all NWA songwriters! Visit Bentonville hosts songwriting contest

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Visit Bentonville in partnership with Haxton Road Studios is launching a songwriter contest for Northwest Arkansas musicians today.

It is open to amateur and professional songwriters and participants will have to write a song about Bentonville or Northwest Arkansas.

The winner will get a two-hour session at Haxton Road Studios as well as media promotion of their work and other prizes.

“We’ve been looking for opportunities since COVID-19 has started, different opportunities to support the community. The musicians are an essential part of our creative community and we see this as a little something we can do to help,” said Aaron Mullins, Visit Bentonville Director of Communications and Marketing.

The winner will be announced on May 29.

Submission details can be found on the visit Bentonville website, along with further details and information on the contest.