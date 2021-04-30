Calls of child abuse up since kids begin returning to class

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — April is recognized as National Child Abuse Prevention Month and a local organization says calls reporting abuse are back up.

Ellie Lindgren is the director of youth services at the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter.

She says educators play a critical role in identifying and reporting cases which is why the shelter is receiving more calls now that in-person classes are back in session.

She says they help children who are victims of physical abuse and sexual abuse, but most of their calls are for environmental neglect.”It’s really another source of abuse where they really just aren’t being provided the things that they need, adequate food, they might not have clean or appropriate clothing,” Lindgren said.

Lindgren says it’s important to report signs of abuse to authorities, but if someone is not comfortable doing so, they can go to a mandated reporter like a doctor or teacher.