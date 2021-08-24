Cameron Public School going virtual due to increase in students testing positive for COVID-19

CAMERON, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cameron Public School will transition to virtual learning through September 6 due to an increase in students testing positive for COVID-19, according to superintendent John Long.

The Oklahoma school announced the move, which takes effect immediately, in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“The health and safety of our students is our number one priority and this will give our students a better opportunity to remain healthy while still providing them with the opportunity to continue their education from their homes,” Long said.

Classes are set to resume on Tuesday, September 7, at their regular time.

The school did not specify in its post how many students have tested positive for COVID-19.

