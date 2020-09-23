Cameron Public School moves to all-virtual instruction until Oct. 7

CAMERON, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cameron Public School will be switching to virtual learning due to a positive COVID-19 test result.
From September 24 to October 7, the school will no longer have in-person classes.
Pre-K through 6th grade will attend in-person school tomorrow but will begin virtual Friday, Sept. 25.
The full statement is below:
Parents/Guardians,
Due to a positive COVID test result in our high school, our Junior High and High School will be switching to virtual learning starting tomorrow, September 24th through October 7th. Since no one in our elementary has been directly exposed, PK-6th will still attend school in person the remainder of this week so that parents can have time to make arrangements for child care. However, starting Monday, September 28th, all students will be virtual and will return to school on October 7th.
We are starting to see positive cases among our staff and our students. Please take precautions when you are around others. Wear a mask, use hand sanitizer, and be aware of social distancing guidelines.
Please make sure that your child is logging in to the classes and completing the assignments every day. We have talked to the students about trying to keep a schedule—get up, take a shower, eat breakfast and be ready to log in by 9:00. Consistency and structure are important throughout the next two weeks to help keep them in a learning mode.
Also, breakfast and lunch will be prepared daily for all students. Please let Missy know how many meals you will need. Message her at 918-649-7809. You will be able to pick meals up at 10:00 am in front of the Community Building.John Long, Superintendent