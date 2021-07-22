Camp Connect lets kids learn skills through art

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Kids were able to express themselves through art today at the annual Camp Connect at Crystal Bridges.

At the summer day camp for children who have autism spectrum disorder students made figurines of the animal they think best describes them.

Suzanne Kucharczyk, one of the volunteers working the event, says the skills the kids learn through art are invaluable.

“It’s exceedingly important to find different ways to connect to the world, to your own imagination, to each other, and to have conversations around things that we’re doing,” Kucharczky said. “Art is a wonderful way to do that because it has endless possibilities.”

Camp Connect is free for families to participate.