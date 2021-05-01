Camp Siloam returns for summer 2021 with CDC, ADH guidelines in place

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – After two years of being impacted by COVID-19, some camps in the natural state get to resume this summer thanks to CDC guidance.

For the first time in two years, Camp Siloam is set to be back this summer.

“There have been other camps that have had to close, so we’re just very grateful that we’re able to open,” said Executive Director of Camp Siloam, Jason Wilkie.

Brandi Gunn is a mom who said her kids were devastated after camp was cancelled last summer due to COVID-19.

“We’re a Christian camp we share the gospel of Jesus with kids and we knew the hope that comes with that- a lot of kids wouldn’t receive that,” said Wilkie.

Gunn said with guidelines in place, she feels completely safe to return to camp with her daughter this summer.

Brandi Gunn & kids at Camp Siloam

“The guidelines that Camp Siloam have in place, I think they’re great,” Gunn said. ‘They coincide with what the state and CDC have requested.”

Wilkie said the camp is already preparing to have a safe summer.

“Right now, we’re expecting campers to wear masks when they’re in line, as they’re taking their seats in the dining hall, in our worship services and in our bunk houses,” he said.

Wilkie said he is also encouraging staff and campers who are eligible to get their vaccines.

“To see all the different boys and girls that their lives have changed and to witness that is totally worth it,” Gunn said.