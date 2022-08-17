FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Yvonne Richardson Community Center is helping get kids through school and provide them with a supportive home.

Getting kids off the streets of Fayetteville is one of the main goals of the YRCC and you can help through its new Adopt-A-Kid Campaign. Quinn Childress is the center’s President and said he used to be one of those kids.

While growing up, Childress did not always have enough food to eat or shoes to wear to school. He said because of the center’s help, he was given these resources to continue his education and meet his adopted parents.

Now, by creating the Adopt-A-Kid Campaign, he hopes his story inspires others to continue changing kids’ lives.

“Because this center here was the first time that I felt true love, and I wasn’t getting that at home. And a lot of kids aren’t feeling that way. So you see a lot of rebel kids, which I was that myself, but we as a community, we have to love these kids because they’re the ones that are going to be the future,” said Childress.

You can read more of Childress’ story of how he went from a kid in an underserved community to the current President of the Friends of the YRCC here.

The YRCC hopes to sponsor 100 kids this year and is taking donations through December. You can make a one-time donation or sponsor a kid year-to-year and watch them grow from kindergarten through getting their high school diploma.

You’ll find a way to donate through the YRCC’s website.