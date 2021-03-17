Camper fire in Flippin kills 1

FLIPPIN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person died in a camper fire in Flippin on Sunday.

According to a press release from the Flippin Fire Department on Wednesday, crews were dispatched to 202 Blacksmith Street on Sunday at 1:37 a.m. for a report of a fully-involved camper, with extension to an adjacent garage under construction.

While performing a knockdown of the fire, firefighters discovered a body located inside the remnants of the camper.

Police Chief Henry Campfield and Assistant Police Chief Dustin Carter, as well as arson investigator Sandra Balogh, were called to the scene to investigate.

The deceased individual, who was not identified in Wednesday’s press release, was removed from the scene by the Marion County Coroner and transported to the State Crime Lab for positive identification and cause of death.

According to the Flippin Fire Department, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.