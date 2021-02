FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating an alleged rape in Hotz Hall, the University of Arkansas honors dorm.

UAPD reports the rape took place around 3:30 a.m.

Officer Gary Crain says the suspect and victim are both students, and are acquaintances.

The case remains open as officers investigate.

Officials have not yet named a suspect.