Can the flu vaccine lessen your COVID-19 symptoms?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As we face this flu season right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, health professionals are emphasizing the importance of getting your flu shot.

Dr. Gary Berner, Chief Medical Officer of Community Clinic said there may be benefits to getting the flu shot other than protecting yourself against the illness.

He said he is fairly confident that if you do get COVID-19 after getting a flu shot, the shot itself may lessen the severity of coronavirus.

“We don’t hear about all of the asymptomatic cases with the flu, it almost always makes you feel quite rotten so perhaps then if you’re protected from the flu and then were to get coronavirus you might be more likely to have that version that doesn’t cause any symptoms,” he said.

Dr. Berner said this is why it is more important than ever to get your flu shot, especially while we wait for the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are a number of places where you can get a flu shot this year, including local health units.