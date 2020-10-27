countdown
Election Day is here!

Can you change your vote after casting your ballot?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Election Day is one week away, you might be wondering, if you make a mistake on your ballot-whether it’s an absentee ballot or you voted early- is it too late to go back and change it?

President Donald Trump tweeted that following the second debate, a trending Google search has been if you can change your vote in the presidential election.

While there are seven states where voters can change their votes, Arkansas isn’t one of them.

“Arkansas doesn’t have a set up where you can come in and change your vote,” Price said. “Once your ballot has been cast your ballot has been cast.”

Price said Arkansas voters need to focus on how they vote.

“Anyone who has requested an absentee ballot but did not receive an absentee ballot would be able to come to the polls and vote a provisional ballot,” Price said.

The last day to request an absentee ballot was Tuesday, October 27th, and the last day to turn it in-whether by mail or in person- is November 2nd.

