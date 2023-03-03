NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A vertically integrated farming food company based in Saskatchewan, Canada announced that it will expand its operations in the United States with a headquarters in Northwest Arkansas.

Pacific Ridge (PACRIDGE) made the announcement on February 21. A media release from the company said that it “brings next-generation farmers and consumers together with a tech-powered, sustainable, and fully vertical supply chain.”

The release added that PACRIDGE will bring “a deeply foundational vision of soil-to-shelf regenerative farming by empowering farmers, retailers and consumers with transparency and technology.” CEO Ken Grenier said that the company currently partners with farmers across more than 375,000 acres of dryland farms.

“With our new True Crops app technology, we will start expanding regenerative farming practices and products to more farmers, retailers, and ultimately consumers’ homes,” Grenier said. “Our expansion to NWA is truly the perfect next step to carry out our vision.”

The PACRIDGE release explained that regenerative farming is “the science and the soul” of its soil, and notes that the practices have always been implemented to improve soil health, crop yields, water resilience and nutrient density. The company says that the practice allows it to restore farmland and significantly reduce the use of chemicals and synthetic fertilizers.

The company has also prioritized innovation in its supply chain with a net zero food processing plant. According to the media release, the PACRIDGE Grain Cleaning Plant produces cleaner products and is supported by geothermal and solar power.

PACRIDGE said that a “local staff of leadership teammates” will open the Northwest Arkansas office, and the company will then grow locally by hiring in the area of sales, marketing, EDI and logistics.