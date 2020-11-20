Cancer Challenge accepting proposals for grant funding

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Cancer Challenge is requesting proposals from nonprofits to provide grants supporting the mission to advocate and support world-class cancer care in Northwest Arkansas.

Applicants must be a U.S. federally tax-exempt nonprofit serving the Northwest Arkansas community.

This grant cycle is from October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.

Funding priorities given the greatest consideration for funding include cancer prevention and education, navigation, treatment, and survivorship.

There are a number of evaluation criteria in determining merit and awarding grants. In addition, once a grantee is funded by The Cancer Challenge, the organization is required to invest volunteer hours in the annual Cancer Challenge event during the grant year. The deadline for grant applications is December 29, 2020.

Applicants will be notified of grant awards no later than June 30, 2021.

We believe, together with our grant partners and support from the generous NW Arkansas community, we can make a difference in cancer patients’ lives. Our Board of Directors is laser-focused on increasing access to programs and services that are available for cancer patients while also identifying gaps in care in the Northwest Arkansas region. Providing grant funding to community partners is one strategy used to achieve this goal. Teresa Burke, Executive Director of Cancer Challenge

For more information on the grant application, specific descriptions of funding priorities, requirements, the review process, evaluation criteria, support, restrictions, and payment and reporting, visit www.cancerchallenge.com.

Applicants can reach out to Teresa Burke, Executive Director of Cancer Challenge, by emailing teresa@cancerchallenge.com or calling 479-273-3172.