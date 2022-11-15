ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Colleagues of former Cancer Challenge CEO Cameron Smith spoke about his work and the impact he made through his contributions during the Cancer Challenge Telethon.

Smith was not only on the board of the Cancer Challenge for a decade but was one of the minds behind the Cancer Challenge Telethon.

Smith was honored on November 15 at the telethon four months after he died from cancer.

Smith was the founder and CEO of Cameron Smith and Associates which is touted as one of the most successful and prominent executive search firms in the country.

Smith dedicated time and resources to advance the mission of The Cancer Challenge.

In July 2022, Smith died after a long battle with throat cancer.

His colleagues spoke about the impact he has had on the local cancer community.

Denise Natishan, senior partner with Cameron Smith and Associates, told a story Smith shared with her about why he was involved in giving back.

“He was down in Little Rock getting his chemotherapy, and he had heard a gentleman on the phone trying to sell his truck in order to be able to get treatments,” Natishan said. “And, Cameron had this light bulb moment, and he said it was just heart-wrenching for him to think that somebody had to sell their truck to be able to get a treatment. And, he said nobody should ever have to have that kind of choice or that kind of an experience in life. And, so he came back really determined to make a difference.”

“If you’ve got the ability, it can change people’s lives,” said current CEO Scott Crossett. “And Cameron would want you to do that not just for him, but for anybody that you can think of or your kids or future people. This money is going to a good cause and it’s helping people get to and from places. It’s helping them with treatments. It’s helping them in so many different ways that we can’t imagine until you actually have it, and you watch somebody go through it.”

Smith’s battle with throat cancer began in 2011. He also fought skin cancer.

To donate to the Cancer Challenge through text message, text “CANCERNWA” to 44321. You can also call 479-273-3172.

If you consider donating, you can also do so in person at Cameron Smith & Associates, located at 3350 S Pinnacle Hills Pkwy #101 in Rogers. The Cancer Challenge’s Facebook page will be accepting donations, too!