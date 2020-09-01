Cancer Challenge hosts 27th annual charitable event

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Cancer Challenge hosted its 27th annual charitable event on August 6-8 in Northwest Arkansas.

The goal was the raise funds to help with cancer care in NWA. The three days of activities included: a golf tournament, two days of tennis and pickleball tournament, a trap shoot, and a virtual 10K/5K run and mile-walk.

Nearly 800 people took part in the weekend events across Northwest Arkansas.

The Cancer Challenge announced it will grant $125,000 to fund six programs that will provide thousands of people with life-saving screenings and treatment services, education, and financial assistance throughout the next year.

“With a staff of three, volunteers play a huge role in the success of the annual event. We have volunteers that have been with the Cancer Challenge for all 27 years! This year, just over 225 volunteers worked on three shifts over the 3 day weekend,” Executive Director Teresa Burke said.

Since 1993, the organization has raised and invested over $13.3 million in local cancer programs and services.

In response to the pandemic, Cancer Challenge is implementing a two-phase approach in grant funding in an effort to maximize grant dollars awarded.

In Phase One, $125,000 will be awarded to six outstanding organizations: Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest, Circle of Life Hospice, Community Clinic, Hope Cancer Resources, Mercy Health Foundation NWA, and Washington Regional Cancer Support Home.

Phase Two will be announced in December.

Cancer Challenge will host Golf to Give Back at Topgolf on September 17 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In partnership with KNWA, the second annual Telethon, One Day, One Night, One Region, One Fight, will be on November 19.