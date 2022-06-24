SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One local organization is raising money for Northwest Arkansas cancer patients.

The Cancer Challenge hosts its dinner and auction fundraiser in Springdale on June 24.

KNWA’s Chelsea Helms hosts the event.

For the last 29 years, The Cancer Challenge has advocated and supported cancer care throughout the Northwest Arkansas region.

Through different donors and fundraising events, like the annual golf or trap shoot tournaments, The Cancer Challenge has invested $14.2 million into the local community since 1993.

That funding is spent to help with direct patient services such as treatment, financial and emotional assistance, transportation to and from care, early-detection screenings, bereavement and clinical trials.

On June 9, Cancer Challenge hosted its annual golf tournament. Teams of golfers competed to raise funds to help area cancer programs. They raised $14.2 million.