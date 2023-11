BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Cancer Challenge announced on November 9 that it raised $102,673 during its 2023 telethon which ran November 7 from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Included in the amount raised is a $30,000 match from The Cancer Challenge board. The money will be used to fund cancer care services like rides to and from care for patients and resources like financial help for families in Northwest Arkansas.

Even though the telethon is over, donations can still be made here.