FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Cancer Challenge Summer Social returns on June 23 in Elm Springs.

The event will be emceed by KNWA’s Chelsea Helms. Olalekan Ajayi, CEO of Highlands Oncology, will be the featured speaker at the event, and Macy Dyson, Miss Heartland Preteen-Princess of America, will be the special guest.

The Cancer Challenge website says the event will feature food, drinks, dueling pianos, axe throwing, corn hole, NWA Rolling Video Games, and a silent and live auction by Kim Daniels.

Attire for the event is summer casual wear for indoor and outdoor activities. Register to attend by emailing faith@cancerchallenge.com.

More information on the event can be found here.