ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Money raised for the 4th annual Cancer Challenge Telethon will be invested into Northwest Arkansas organizations that provide important resources for patients while they are receiving their critical care like the Washington Regional J.B. Hunt Transport Services Cancer Support Home in Fayetteville.

The support home aims to provide hope and comfort to those with cancer.

It has overnight lodging for anyone coming into Northwest Arkansas to receive treatment, have surgery or go to a doctor’s appointment.

Patients can stay one night or weeks if they need to without paying.

There is also a boutique that is stocked with wigs, hats, scarves, turbans and post-mastectomy supplies like bras and breast forms.

Because of funding from organizations like The Cancer Challenge, all of the services at the Cancer Support Home are offered at no cost to anyone who needs them.

Brandi Blackmon, the cancer support manager for the home says it has received $3 million in funding from The Cancer Challenge since 1995.

“That longstanding partnership, that’s one of the things that helps us continue to do what we do, and do it well. But also dream about what else can we do,” Blackmon said. “The Cancer Challenge does a really good job of helping us take care of people.”

The Washington Regional Cancer Support Home also provides financial assistance for things like screening and diagnostics for breast health as well as living expenses, whether it be utility bills, a car payment or even rent.

You don’t have to be a Washington Regional Patient to use the different services offered. They are for anyone with cancer.