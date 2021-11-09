Cancer Challenge telethon lines are open

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Cancer Challenge Telethon began at 5 a.m. this morning as the fight against cancer continues.

Beginning at 5 a.m. on November 9, live coverage will begin on KNWA Today. There will be many ways to donate.

  • CALL 479-273-3172
  • TEXT CANCERNWA to 44321
  • VISIT cancerchallenge.com
  • IN PERSON at 5835 W. Sunset Avenue in Springdale
  • SOCIAL on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Linkedin

Check out the interviews below as the telethon began.

Board Chairman Girish Gupta talks about ways to donate.

Ken Lassiter discusses ways the Cancer Challenge helps out cancer patients and the importance of donating.

Mike Murray of Concrete Cares talks about his nonprofit and how important it is to help fund cancer research and care.

Cancer Challenge Executive Director Teresa Burke and Board Member Drew Collom discuss all the services the nonprofit provides.

