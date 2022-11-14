ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The “1 Day, 1 Night, 1 Region, 1 Fight” Cancer Challenge Telethon begins Tuesday, November 15 at 6 a.m. with coverage on KNWA beginning at 5 a.m. and lasting until 10:30 p.m. Phone lines will remain open until 11 p.m.

While phone lines won’t be open at the beginning of our coverage, the text-to-donate/online options will be available!

To donate through text message, text “CANCERNWA” to 44321. Once phone lines open, you can call 479-273-3172.

If you consider donating, you can also do so in person at Cameron Smith & Associates, located at 3350 S Pinnacle Hills Pkwy #101 in Rogers. The Cancer Challenge’s Facebook page will be accepting donations, too!