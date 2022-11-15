ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A three-time cancer survivor discussed how local programs helped save his life after his battles with cancer.

Trent Brock is a three-time cancer survivor who said doctors told him he should be dead.

Brock had hip cancer and lung cancer. He has since been cancer-free for 14 months.

Brock credits programs funded by the Cancer Challenge with saving his life.

“It’s meant for me that I had a place to use the yoga programs, and I also have my personal counselor that has been with me on the journey the entire way,” Brock said.

