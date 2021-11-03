Candidates can file for Arkansas Senate District 7 seat November 15

News
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County will hold a special election to fill the District 7 state Senate seat left vacant by Lance Eads.

Local reality star and former Arkansas politician Jim Bob Duggar is the only person planning to run for the seat.

Interested candidates can start to file starting November 15.

Jennifer Price, director of elections for Washington County says this election is different due to redistricting taking affect in 2022.

“This particular election, it will be those currently in that state senate district 7,” Price said. “For this particular term, it will end December 31, 2022, so it is just for a year and a couple of months.”

The primary is set for December 14, if more than one person runs in the same party, the election will be moved to January 11.

If more than one person runs in separate parties, the election will be moved to February 8.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Jim Bob Duggar announces run for Arkansas State Senate

News /

State Senator Lance Eads resigns

News /

Early voting starts in Benton County, Bentonville School Board zone 7 on the ballot

News /

Tontitown Special Election

News /

SPECIAL ELECTION: Tontitown residents weigh in on sales tax, city improvement projects and new fire station

News /
More Your Local Election

Latest Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers