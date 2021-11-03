Candidates can file for Arkansas Senate District 7 seat November 15

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County will hold a special election to fill the District 7 state Senate seat left vacant by Lance Eads.

Local reality star and former Arkansas politician Jim Bob Duggar is the only person planning to run for the seat.

Interested candidates can start to file starting November 15.

Jennifer Price, director of elections for Washington County says this election is different due to redistricting taking affect in 2022.

“This particular election, it will be those currently in that state senate district 7,” Price said. “For this particular term, it will end December 31, 2022, so it is just for a year and a couple of months.”

The primary is set for December 14, if more than one person runs in the same party, the election will be moved to January 11.

If more than one person runs in separate parties, the election will be moved to February 8.