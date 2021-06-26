Candlelight vigil held for police officer Kevin Apple

A candlelight vigil is held for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney in Linn Park in front of Birmingham City Hall, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala. Police say they will charge two people with kidnapping and capital murder in the death of the 3-year-old Alabama girl whose body was found amid trash 10 days after being kidnapped outside a birthday party. (Joe Songer/The Birmingham News via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Tragic news coming out of Pea Ridge Saturday as a Pea Ridge police office Kevin Apple has died after being struck by a car.

To honor the life lost, a candlelight vigil was held in Pea Ridge City Park. It was one emotional scene with hundreds of locals showing their support for fallen officer Apple.

At around 12:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a vehicle being pursued by the Rogers Police Department was located at the White Oaks gas station in Pea Ridge.

The reason his car was being pursued has yet to be confirmed. Two Pea Ridge police officers attempted to make contact, those two police officers being officer Brian Stamps and officer Kevin Apple.

In the process of the vehicle attempting to flee the scene, the suspects ran over officer Apple, resulting in his death.

From citizens of Pea Ridge to neighboring police and fire departments, It’s incredible the support at Pea Ridge City Park. A couple of organizers said when they heard about what happened, they did not hesitate to set up this vigil.

“We just wanted to do something to bring the community together. The fire department, the police department, the city, we’re all in this together,” said organizer Bill Crawford.

“Whether it is sending kids off to playoffs for athletics, we’re always lining the streets parading to let them know that we support them in anything that they do,” said organizer Megan Crawford.

“Wow, you can’t put it in words,” said Mayor Jackie Crabtree. “They always pull together no matter what the situation is. What can you say? It’s an incredible community.”

Police and sheriff’s officers involved Saturday said they’ll be releasing more information on the tragic event later this week.