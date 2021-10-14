Candlelight vigil held in Fort Smith to honor local fallen officers

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As part of National Police Week, a vigil is held in Fort Smith to honor fallen officers.

Seventeen local officers were honored October 14 with their service dating back as far as 1891.

Lt. Don Cobb of the Fort Smith Police Department says its important to remember the ones who keep the public safe.

“We just want to bring the memories of these officers back to the forefront of everybody’s mind so they aren’t forgotten for the sacrifice that they’ve made,” Cobb said.

The service was held at the same time as the candlelight vigil at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers