PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — On June 26, 2023, the community is remembering Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple on the second anniversary of his death.

Everyone is invited to a candlelight vigil at 9 p.m. It’s at the Officer Kevin Apple Memorial site located at Slack Street and Townsend Way, next to the White Oak Gas Station in Pea Ridge

At the memorial, there will be a moment of silence to reflect on Officer Apple’s life. Police Chief Lynn Hahn and Chaplain Aaron Matthews will also share a few words

Its been two years since the Pea Ridge Police Department lost one of their own in the line-of-duty.

He was responding to a vehicle pursuit that started in Rogers. It stopped at the White Oak Gas Station in Pea Ridge where the driver of the car hit and ran over Officer Apple, dragging him under the car for about 150 feet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Since his death, Officer Apple has been memorialized in a few ways, including the renaming of part of Highway 72 to the ‘Officer Kevin Apple Memorial Highway.’

Pea Ridge also created a day in his honor in December, taking after his badge number: 1212.