Candlelight vigil honors life of Breonna Taylor

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A candlelight vigil honors the life of Breonna Taylor and mourns the loss of every people who have died at the hands of injustice and brutality.

The culture network at the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith hosted the memorial at the Donald W. Reynolds Bell Tower.

There was music, poetry, guest speakers, and moments of silence.

“At the core of the issue, is I have to be willing to look at myself, see the ugliness that i find there and sort it out. I have to be able to look at my neighbor and put myself in their shoes and make sure that we have a relationship. That we see each other as equals,” said Chief Danny Baker, Fort Smith police deparment:

Chief Baker was the first to light a candle during tonight’s vigil.

Presidents of the Culture Network Christina Smith & Shannon McGill say they’re thankful to everyone that helped put this together.