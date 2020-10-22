Candlelight vigil honors life of Breonna Taylor

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A candlelight vigil honors the life of Breonna Taylor and mourns the loss of every people who have died at the hands of injustice and brutality.

The culture network at the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith hosted the memorial at the Donald W. Reynolds Bell Tower.

There was music, poetry, guest speakers, and moments of silence.

“At the core of the issue, is I have to be willing to look at myself, see the ugliness that i find there and sort it out. I have to be able to look at my neighbor and put myself in their shoes and make sure that we have a relationship. That we see each other as equals,” said Chief Danny Baker, Fort Smith police deparment:

Chief Baker was the first to light a candle during tonight’s vigil.

Presidents of the Culture Network Christina Smith & Shannon McGill say they’re thankful to everyone that helped put this together.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers