Candlelight vigil marks start of Mental Health Awareness Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A candlelight vigil marked the start of Mental Health Awareness Week in Fayetteville on Sunday.

The event, organized by nonprofits Mental Health America in Northwest Arkansas and the National Alliance on Mental Illness, was centered around the lighting of candles — each one representing different groups of people battling mental illness.

Reverend John King says the community has come together for the vigil for the past 15 years.

“We want to encourage people who still suffer, who still have the impact of mental illness in their lives, to first of all seek treatment,” said King. “And for their families to know that there are programs all over Northwest Arkansas.”

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan was one of the many speakers at the event.

King said it’ll be the last time the non-profit hosts the vigil, because the organization is dissolving at the end of the year.

He said he’s hopeful another group will carry on the tradition.