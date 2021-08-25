Candlelight vigil planned for Barbara Doyle

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Family and friends of Barbara Doyle will gather on Wednesday, August 25 at St Bernard Church in Bella Vista in hopes of lighting the missing woman’s way home.

Doyle, 74, went missing from the Brookfield Assisted Living Center on August 12, 2021, after being admitted to the facility for the first time earlier the same day.

According to authorities, she suffers from possible dementia and has been known to wander in the past, staying near major roadways.

On Wednesday, the family is requesting that everyone who has said prayers, handed out fliers, helped or cared in anyway, to please come out and ‘help Light The Way Home’ for Doyle at 6 p.m. at St Bernard Church (1 Saint Bernard Ln, Bella Vista, AR 72715).

Barbara Doyle is 5 feet, 120 pounds and was last seen wearing black jeans and a grey t-shirt-like sweater with black glasses that hang around her neck.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Bella Vista Police Department at (479) 855-3771.