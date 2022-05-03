FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Candy Clark Pet Sanctuary announced that it will hold “Pups for Peace,” a fundraising walk in Gulley Park.

Registration for the June 4 event is $25 per person and according to a press release, 100% of registration fees will go toward the building of the Candy Clark Pet Sanctuary.

The 1.5-mile walk around Gulley Park starts at 10 a.m. and walkers with or without dogs are welcome. The event will include information and booths about the pet sanctuary and intersections about animal abuse and domestic violence. Before the walk begins, there will be a short program of speakers talking about the importance of the project.

The $25 registration fee includes:

Pet Goodies (pet bandana, treats, and others)

Snacks and waters for all

Recognition on all Candy Clark Pet Sanctuary Donor Communications

A link to register for the walk is available here.